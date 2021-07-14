Just Listed in East Hampton: French-style Villa on Five Acres for Just Under $5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A French-style villa on five secluded acres near East Hampton Village has just come to market. Micki Dion, Jackie Dunphy, and Greg Schmidt of the Corcoran Group listed the 6,000-square-foot home at 70 Hands Creek Road for $4.995 million.

Built in 2002, the stucco home is surrounded by mature landscaping to make you feel as if you are in the French countryside, from the tree-lined driveway behind the wrought-iron gates to the formal circular courtyard featuring shrubbery and a three-tiered fountain.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home begins with a grand two-storied foyer featuring twin curved staircases.

The entry gives way to the formal living room with its vaulted ceiling. The living room with its large arched windows also benefits from natural southern light. Wide plank flooring extends to the oversized kitchen, where there is enough room for a large center island with counter seating, plenty of counter and storage space, and another sitting area.

There is also a formal dining room, a library with a fireplace and a large informal gathering room/theater room.

French doors throughout the first floor open onto the stone patio and pavilion that overlooks a large pond-shaped pool, which features a stone waterfall and is surrounded by landscaping.

There is not one, but two master suites, including one on the first floor that offers a fireplace. The second master upstairs has a large bathroom with a clawfoot tub and a functional wood-burning stove.

The four additional ensuite bedrooms, also upstairs, include one with another functional wood-burning stove. If you’re keeping track that’s three fireplaces in total and two wood-burning stoves.

In addition to the pond-like pool, there is also a man-made pond nearby adding to the property’s tranquil atmosphere.

Set back away from the house a bit is the tennis court.

[Listing: 70 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton |Brokers: Micki Dion, Jackie Dunphy, and Greg Schmidt, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

