Last Shell Fishing Shuckers Shack on Long Island For Sale

A quaint cottage in a historical section of Greenport, once a “shell fishing shuckers shack,” offers water views from every window, a private sandy beach on one side and a private dock on the other. The unparalleled vistas at 24 Sandy Beach Road lead to its listing price at $1.195 million.

The one-bedroom, one-bath cottage, listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, is located on a peninsula at the entrance of Stirling Basin at the southeastern most point of the Village of Greenport. The area, now known as the Sandy Beach Historic District, is associated with early local commercial scalloping on the East End, an industry that began around 1872.

By 1886, however, the shacks were converted into bungalows for summer residents and they remain in popular demand due to the spectacular water views. There is evidence that the cottage at 24 Sandy Beach Road, first built in 1872, is the last shell fishing shuckers shack on Long Island, according to a file at the State Historic Preservation Office.

The year-round beach house may be small, but it has been fully updated. There is a large screened-in porch for enjoying the summer breezes off Greenport Harbor. The bedroom is toward the front of the house with another screened-in porch on the water side of the house.

The open living space includes a new kitchen and the living room with exposed beams. In addition to the full bathroom, there is also a washing machine and dryer and two large overhead fans. Solar panels on the roof can fully charge an electric vehicle.

“As a unique bit of history, the original, pull down oyster shucking shelf can still be found inside,” we were told.

Step outside onto a private sandy beach, or head over to the home’s private dock on the other side of the home. The property’s positioning on the water allows for paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing or boating right from the house.

[Listing: 24 Sandy Beach Road, Greenport|Brokers: and , Douglas Elliman]

