Luxurious Country Cottage With Water Views in Hampton Bays Asking $799K

A brand new cottage in Hampton Bays offers high-end finishes and a quiet, close-to-everything location without the Hamptons traffic. The house at 150 Red Creek Road with water views of Red Creek Pond is now asking $799,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is luxurious, equalling the expectations of a high-end home, despite its smaller scale, according to listing agents Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll of Hamptons Edge at Corcoran. Though built in 1991, a whole-house renovation of the 1,000-square-foot home in 2020 created an open floor plan with “richly-appointed spaces, vaulted ceilings and master-caliber craftsmanship throughout,” they say.

Stairs lead to a covered porch on the cedar-shingled house making for a welcoming entry that offers lots of curb appeal. The front door, in a lovely shade of Hamptons blue, opens to an open space with seven-inch wide-plank oak flooring, exceptional custom millwork and molding. The open living area has lots of light from double windows on either side of the door.

The kitchen features locally-made, custom cabinetry. The all-white kitchen has a modern feel with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steep, high-end appliances. Pendent lights hang over the peninsula that offers counter seating.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the main level, while the master bedroom and bath are on the lower level. Each bathroom is well-appointed with tiled, walk-in showers with glass doors and vanity sinks that offer lots of storage. A laundry room is also located on the lower level. The builder, Brian Kuck, has offered to build custom closets for the buyers to fit their specifications.

Central air cools the house in the summer, while the energy-efficient propane heat warms the house in the winter. Also featured throughout the home are Lutron switches and LED lighting. There is also a whole-house generator and lightning protection.

Sliding glass doors lead to a large back deck, made of ipe, just like the front porch. The back deck has a high-end cabled railing allowing for seamless views of the woods behind the house, providing a serene spot to enjoy some downtime.

A semi-circle gravel driveway offers two access points to the .28-acre property. There is a space for out-of-the-way parking and a gravel walkway up to the main entry and to the stairs to both sides of the back deck.

Situated close to Red Creek Pond, which lets out onto Peconic Bay, the house is about 500 yards away from a public boat ramp, making access to the water a breeze. The property is also a short distance to Southampton Town ocean beaches.

[Listing: 150 Red Creek Road, Hampton Bays | Brokers: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, Hamptons Edge at Corcoran] GMAP

