Luxury Living Beyond the Hamptons — for $1.8 Million

The house at 31 Paquatuck Avenue in East Moriches is on the market for $1.825 million.

An architecturally charming estate, just beyond the Hamptons, is worth a look.

The owner of the 4,700-square-foot gracious home is Michael Naimy, the former business manager of Tate’s Bake Shop, whose factory is located in East Moriches.

Located at 31 Paquatuck Avenue and built in 2012, this custom-built house offers quite a bit of luxury for $1.825 million, a number we don’t see often in the Hamptons.

Christa Kearns and Jeannie Curran of The Corcoran Group represent the listing.

Spanning three levels, the house begins with a dramatic double-height foyer. The elegant living spaces feature 9-foot coffered ceilings, hand-plastered walls, custom woodwork, and hand-painted finishes.

In the chef’s kitchen, there are hand-painted floors, dual sinks, generous counter seating and a sunlit breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard. There is a nearby butler’s pantry, a formal dining room with a striking wood ceiling, a sitting room, and a spacious living room anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.

There is also a mudroom with a laundry on the first floor.

Up on the second floor, there are four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a private terrace, a spa-like bath with heated floors and a large dressing room.

The finished lower-level offers an additional 1,300 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings. There is a gym, a media room, and a bathroom.

There is another floor, which, while unfinished, offers room for expansion.

The property also touts a heated three-car garage with custom glass doors, a finished loft with a powder room, perfect for a studio or a home office.

The nearly one-acre property features a heated gunite saltwater pool with a waterfall, a whirlpool spa, a vegetable garden, an orchard and mature trees.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.