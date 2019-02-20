A Modern Treehouse with Waterviews in Mattituck

It's not really a treehouse, but it feels like one. We like the cozy, private feeling of this residence, which is waterfront on an inlet of the Peconic River. There's 1.12 of an acre of land which includes 304' of waterfront, and there's even a dock.

The main house isn't huge at 2400 square feet, with 3 bedrooms, all en-suite, but who wants to be indoors? Outside, there's a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, a cabana with full bath, and 2 outdoor showers. It's slightly frustrating that the listing mentions the "great room w. A killer fpl" and then doesn't picture the killer fpl, but no big deal. There's also an interesting lofted area and a finished basement.

Asking price for the property, repped by Sheri Winter Parker at Corcoran, is $1.95 million. While that's a bit high for the area, we don't think it's out of line considering all this property has to offer.

For more, click here. 5028 New Suffolk Avenue, Mattituck