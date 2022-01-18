Modern Water Mill Home, Asking $4.65M, Takes Advantage of Water Views

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern waterfront home in Water Mill boasts walls of glass that illuminate the space with natural light and offers stunning views of Mill Pond from nearly every room. The home at 172 Mill Pond Lane, recently listed with Frederick A Wallenmaier, John Frangeskos and Peter Huffine of Corcoran, is asking $4,650,000.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home sits on a 0.47-acre property on a quiet cul-de-sac, built to take full advantage of the water vista. An open floor includes a grand living room with 11-foot ceilings and windows that span the entire back of the house. The living room with a fireplace leads to the dining room and both have updated finishes and amenities.

“This modern home emanates luxury from every detail with extensive smart home features including a Nest Smart Home Control System and a custom lighting system,” according to the listing.

In the sleek chef’s kitchen, there are Sub-Zero appliances and custom cabinetry.

The home offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. As for the primary suite, it takes up a level of its own with a five-fixture bathroom ensuite. It features water views, a terrace and 10-foot ceilings.

Meanwhile, “The serene outdoor living gives plenty of space to entertain, making this property a truly idyllic escape in a quiet corner of paradise,” the listing says.

[Listing: 172 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill|Brokers: Frederick A Wallenmaier, John Frangeskos and Peter Huffine] GMAP

