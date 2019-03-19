Montauk Oceanfront Modern Cut More Than $3 Million

This rather attractive oceanfront property, on Old Montauk Highway, was originally listed last summer asking $21 million. A number of properties on the same road were listed about the same time, at about the same price, including Bernie Madoff's old estate at 216 OMH. Some have sold, some haven't. The owner of this place is getting serious about attracting a buyer, because the price has just been cut over $3 million, down to $17.9 million.

So what do you get for that? One acre of land, which includes 137 feet of ocean frontage. Few neighbors, as there are only six properties on the south side of the highway here, with the Hither Hills private beach on one side and the Hither Plain reservation on the other side. A 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath, 3000 square foot very modern house, which was rebuilt in 2016. A "gated motor court" with a two-car garage as well as a 55' lap pool. And, most of all, views to Europe or so. The property is listed by Susan Ryan and Michael Schultz at Corcoran.

For more, click here. 642 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk