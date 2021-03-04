Nantucket-style Home in Quogue Boasts Views of Quantuck Creek

A move-in ready, Nantucket-style house with western views of Quantuck Creek in Quogue has all the outdoor amenities you want, in addition to a large custom-built home. The property at 45 Old Main Road was recently listed at $3.499 million, proving, yet again, you can get more bang for your buck west of the canal.

The 3,260-square-foot house, listed with Brown Harris Stevens, is set down a long private driveway, while the 1.1acre property offers a private dock, gunite pool, and all-weather tennis court.

With an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout, the home was customized in 2007 for those who like to entertain with water views from the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The chef’s kitchen boasts a custom built-in buffet, a large raised island with counter seating, and high-end appliances, such from Viking, Fisher and Paykel, and Sub-Zero appliances. The living room features high ceilings with wood beams and a dual gas fireplace that is shared with the kitchen.

The master suite has a luxurious spa bathroom with a separate water closet, a soaking tub, and a shower, as well as a walk-in custom-designed dressing room.

There are also three bedrooms, two and a half guest bathrooms, and a second living room on the second floor.

Up on the third floor, a loft area allows for additional space to spread out whether for work, school or fun. A bonus room could be made into a fifth bedroom if need be.

Outside, multiple mahogany decks offer plenty of space to dine al fresco, enjoy the sun or take in the sunsets of Quantuck Creek. The backyard has an expansive rolling lawn that showcases a heated infinity pool with spa with water views.

Another bonus in Quogue is the low taxes; annual taxes on this property are currently $11,438.