Newly-Built Home in Sag Harbor Area Offers All the Bells and Whistles

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A brand new modern farmhouse in the Sag Harbor area with a a pool and all the bells and whistles is now available for $4.995 million, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Raphael Avigdor.

The 6,500-square-foot home is located at 5 Rogers Court, on just over an acre on a quiet flag-lot off of Burkeshire Court in Noyac.

“No expense has been spared with this house which must be seen to be fully appreciated,” according to the listing agent.

The light-filled three-level abode, built in 2021, offers seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths with hardwood flooring throughout

The Belgian-block lined large driveway is situated to the side of the house with a walkway up to the cover entry. The front door swings open into a large double-height foyer lined with shiplap trim that flows into an oversized living space.

The living room with two sitting areas features nearly 10-foot ceilings and a contemporary linear gas fireplace with LED lights at the far end. A wall of windowed doors overlooks the large, covered patio, grounds and the pool.

Meanwhile, the eat-in kitchen, which is open to the living room, features top-of-the-line appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and eight-burner Wolf stove. A large island with a waterfall-edge offers plenty of prep space and room for four people.

Just off the kitchen is a private dining room, accessed through a butler’s pantry with a wet bar. The space, which also boasts nearly 10-foot ceilings, features a striking state-of-the-art wine cellar closet.

One bedroom, a junior master suite, can also be found on the first floor, just off the foyer, providing privacy for older children or guests. The suite has a large closet and bathroom with dual sinks.

On the other side of the home, down a hallway just passed the kitchen is a mudroom with a large closet, full bathroom and access to the pool, as well as a spacious two-car garage. There is also a laundry room that also holds a second refrigerator.

A lit staircase in the foyer leads to the second level, which contains a master suite at one end and three other large bedrooms — one with a balcony overlooking the pool— on the other.

The master suite also provides a private balcony overlooking the pool, a fireplace, two large walk-in closets, a luxurious marble bathroom with heated radiant flooring, soaking tub, separate shower and two sink marble-topped vanity.

Down on the finished lower level, there is 2,000 square feet of space. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large home gym, and plenty of storage can be found. There is room for a home theatre(or whatever kind of recreational space you want to create. Stairs also lead directly to the outside.

Designer finishes include custom LED high hat lighting, Maestro dimmers, screwless wall plate covers, and under vanity LED lighting in all of the bathrooms.

The home is also prewired for most every amenity. There are three automated controls for entering and lighting common areas. The house is Sonos-ready, and the property is also prewired for gates and landscape lighting, as well as a porch and garage heater, electric car charger, and generator.

The 20-by-40-foot gunite pool is also heated and the accompanying spa has automated heat controls. A spacious outdoor shower is great for washing the sand off after a beach day. If it’s an al fresco dining experience you feel like, there’s an outdoor barbecue included. There is also room for a pool house. The home was also built with energy efficiency in mind. Five-kilowatts of solar are located on the standing seam metal roof roof. Located just minutes away from Sag Harbor Village and Long Beach, the property is part of the coveted Sag Harbor School District, a plus for any family.

See it for yourself. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, from 3:30 to – 6:30 p.m.