An ultra-modern abode in Cutchogue on the North Fork, nearing completion, has just been listed at $7.8 million — the biggest price tag for any North Fork home.

The 7,000-square-foot house at 15105 Oregon Road has a pretty unique style for the area as well.

“This is a one-of-a-kind, modern design for the North Fork, located in the sought-after farm belt area called Oregon Road,” says listing agent Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman. “It’s tranquil and bucolic, set right in the vineyards.”

“With its unique design and price point, I can’t say anything like it has ever sold on the North Fork that is not on the water,” he continues. “I think it’s an attractive option for buyers who appreciate the modern style, and for would-be Hamptons buyers seeking value and who may prefer the North Fork culture and more laid-back way of life in this part of the East End. There is a more relaxed vibe here than on the South Fork, where a new construction home like this one could be valued at two or three times the price, depending on location.”

Designed by Specht Architects, the residence features an open layout ideal for entertaining with 14-foot ceilings and 12-foot high windows and sliding glass doors that lead outside, where there is a gunite pool ad custom sunken fire pit. The house also offers a rooftop lounge with an outdoor kitchen/wet bar, which has, like the indoor kitchen, state-of-the-art, high-end appliances.

There are a total of six bedrooms and eight baths. The seller is offering credits for custom California closets or the buyer’s choice of a vendor.

“The demand for new construction on the North Fork has never been stronger than it is right now,” Bennett adds. “They are hard to find, and many of the buyers today prefer to start with a fresh, new turnkey home, especially since those new to the North Fork may not know the contractors and don’t want to get caught in the permitting process while we still have supply chain and lack of contractor challenges.”

[Listing: 15105 Oregon Road, Cutchogue | Brokes: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

