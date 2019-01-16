Why Not a Sleek Modern Farmhouse Near East Hampton Village?

Southampton, Sag Harbor, and East Hampton villages are still such wonderfully walkable areas, with shopping, restaurants and the movies in easy reach--something that's becoming more and more rare in America. And while this property is juuuuust outside East Hampton village limits, it's an easy walk to Mary's for a morning muffin or Cittanuova for a lunchtime pizza.

Shingled on the exterior but sleek and modern on the interior, this new house boasts plenty of room, with 5100 square feet, five ensuite bedrooms (and two powder rooms), an attractive kitchen, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a finished lower level. The plot size isn't huge, though, at 0.36 of an acre, which is fairly standard size for the area, but of course there's a gunite pool out back. The finished lower level has been left simply, so the new owner can add whatever they want: yoga room, media room, wine room, whatever.

We think the price, $3.8 million, listed with Scott Bradley at Saunders, is fairly realistic. Anyone could just move in immediately and start enjoying that downtown. What say you?

For more, click here. 16 Palma Terrace, East Hampton