‘Pastoral Oasis’ Awaits in Bridgehampton for Just Under $7 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Opportunities abound at this five-acre Bridgehampton property, newly listed at $6.999 million.

“There is a tremendous amount of opportunity and flexibility at 538 Lumber Lane to create something truly special, from the ability to add to the house, with plenty of room for tennis and more, to the incredible possibilities that can be found in the beautiful, agricultural reserve,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Spaces like this park-like, and private reserve just don’t exist anymore. This is open, cleared farmland, grandfathered into old standards that allow you to still do things you can’t normally elsewhere. It can be reimagined as an equestrian farm, a gentleman’s farm or simply left as a pastoral oasis.”

With 1.8 acres of private land and 3.2 acres of an agricultural reserve, the 4,042-square-foot home is situated down a long driveway surrounded by rolling lawns. Imagine sitting on the patio and watching the sunset over the reserve?

Once you have gawked at the specimen trees and petite apple orchard, guests will arrive at the front door. Just beyond this door is the double-height great room made more enticing by its french brick fireplace. The entire first floor is highlighted with decorative wood ceiling beams and matching furniture. Also on the first floor is an open country kitchen with an oversized butcher block island useful for family dinners. The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances as well.

There are a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one-half bath.

The master suite is finished with another fireplace, an office, and a deck that overlooks the lush exterior of the home. There is also a full basement and an attached three-car garage.

The covered porch and back patio is the ideal place to relax and enjoy the summer heat. The pool is large enough to satisfy a number of guests.

Beyond the pool, virtually all the eye can see is property. A private, quiet space for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle.

[Listing: 538 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton |Broker: Enzo Marabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.