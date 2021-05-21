Property on Napeague Harbor Lists for $3.25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A bayfront property, just over one acre, offers a beach cottage, breathtaking views and sunsets and a private sandy beach. This property at 46 Napeague Harbor Road in Amagansett is listed at $3.25 million.

The property has 160 feet of frontage on Napeague Harbor, which, thanks to its breezes, is a favorite spot for sailors and windsurfers, but you’ll likely see standup paddlers, kayakers and more enjoying the water.

What is also unique about this property is that you can moor your sailboat or motorboat in front of your house. There is a channel nearby that allows access to Three Mile Harbor, Montauk and Greenport.

The 1.09-acre property is adjacent to more than a 60-acre nature reserve.

As for the beach house, built in 1971, it features large windows and French doors to take full advantage of the views. The open floorplan includes a bright kitchen, a dining area, and a living room with a fireplace. A bonus is a loft with a water view.

A large waterfront deck provides the best spot for sunsets.

There are only two bedrooms and one bathroom, but likely anyone who buys this listing sees the potential this waterfront property offers.

In addition, there is a lower level, where there is currently a laundry room and a one-car garage.

[Listing: 46 Napeague Harbor Road, Amagansett |Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty ] GMAP

