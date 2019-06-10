Property of the Week: Fithian Lane, East Hampton

This house, which was built in 1700, is located south of the highway on Fithian Lane. Which only makes sense, as it was lived in for generations by the Fithian family, descendants of one of the original settlers of East Hampton. And, says listing agent Sharman S. Peddy, of Brown Harris Stevens, it's the property's "first time on the market in 50 years."

Much of the original 18th century charm of the center hall colonial remains today, such as beams, gorgeous old paneling, wide-plank floors, and of course, enormous fireplaces for cooking and heating. The hand-hewn frame is still strong as a rock. The house was updated in 1917 by noted local architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, best known, of course, for Grey Gardens. Thorp was careful to retain the best of the past, and now that it's a hundred years on, while this jewel could use a little polishing, as Peddy says, "the original details designed by Thorp are also intact."

The house is 3,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Outside, there's 0.46 of an acre of land, which includes English-style gardens, a brick patio, and a specimen copper beech tree. Asking price for all this is $3.495 million.

7 Fithian Lane, East Hampton