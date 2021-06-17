‘Quintessential Cottage Charm’ in Bridgehampton for $2.25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Plum Cottage in Bridgehampton, originally built in 1860 as the school headmaster’s home, is looking for a buyer. The home at 2595 Montauk Highway is on the market for $2.25 million.

Just down the street from the Bridgehampton School, the home is “dripping with character” and has been “sympathetically modernized,” says Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The location is hard to beat. “Plum Cottage is sheltered by high walls of well-established landscaping in a south of the highway location convenient to Bridgehampton Main Street’s shopping and dining,” the listing explains.

The 1,500-square-foot home is set back from the road on a gated .55 of an acre. There is also a heated pool surrounded by a brick and bluestone patio.

Inside, the entry foyer is lit up by Edison bulbs and opens to the well-appointed living room that offers a fireplace. French doors swing open into an airy sunroom with plenty of space for seating and dining.

The kitchen has a rustic charm with a farm sink and painted floors, but it does feature stainless appliances.

Rich wood paneling, antique hardware and designer touches can be found throughout the house, lending “an air of quintessential cottage charm,” the listing says.

The primary bedroom is a good size and can be found at one end of the home, while two other bedrooms can be found on the other. The master bathroom boasts a clawfoot bath tub.

One of the guest bedrooms features wood paneling on the walls and its very own working fireplace. The room could also be used as a den.

[Listing: 2595 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton |Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

