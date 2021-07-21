Quogue Oceanfront Home, Available for Rent, Provides Farm-to-Table Garden Too

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Oceanfront houses are not usually where one might think of finding a farm-to-table garden, but that’s what this Quogue home delivers.

Now available for rent for August, the newly-renovated home at 192 Dune Road has a European-inspired garden just steps away from the dunes. Farm stands are nice, but you will have your own fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers to pick for the rest of the summer, perfect for al fresco dining to the sounds of the waves.

The gated-home is available for $50,000 for two weeks and $100,000 for one month. Sarah Hagen Doud of Saunders & Associates has the exclusive listing.

This five-bedroom, three-bath home sits on the ocean side of Dune Road, but also offers a bayfront boardwalk preserve across the street.

Just renovated this year, the home is decorated to “pure Hamptons perfection,” with details like shiplap walls, wallpaper and designer accents.

“Beautiful organic and environmentally conscious linens and towels are a nice added touch,” the listing says.

Plus, there’s easy access to Quogue, Westhampton Beach and Hampton Bays from Dune Road.

[Listing: 192 Dune Road, Quogue |Broker: Sarah Hagen Doud, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.