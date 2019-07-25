A Renovated Sea Captain's House in Sag Harbor

The Sag Harbor home owned by former Northern Island Secretary of State Shaun Woodward and his partner, cameraman Luke Redgrave (yes, those Redgraves) is now on the market with Matthew Breitenbach and Beth Felsen of Compass. It's asking $8.995 million.

The 1840s Egyptian Revival (really--look at the window and door surrounds) sea captain's house was previously owned by Pulitzer-winning playwright Lanford Wallace. Woodward bought the Sag Harbor house in 2012 for $2 million and then renovated and restored the home with the help of interior designer David Kleinberg.

Every inch of the place is freshly updated. The house and lot are unusually large for Sag Harbor Village, at 6,200 square feet and 0.4 of an acre. That good sized plot allows for a fifty foot gunite pool, possibly unique in the village! There are 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, and other notable rooms include a library, huge kitchen, and a finished lower level with gym, wine cellar, laundry, and media room.

23 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor