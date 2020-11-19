Post-Modern on Sagaponack’s Poxabogue Pond Recently Listed Just Under $5.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Situated on Poxabogue Pond, the house 40 Poxabogue Lane in Sagaponack offers tranquility and privacy on a quiet cul-de-sac. New to the market, it is listed with Brown Harris Stevens at $5.495 million.

A private road leads to the sprawling 1.8-acre property, part of Sagaponack Village in an area known as Sagaponack North. It is bordered by a 17-acre open farm reserve, meaning there will never be any more neighbors except those on four feet. Poxabogue County Park, part of the Long Pond Greenbelt, is nearby on the 40-acre pond’s northwest shores.

The 3,700-square-foot post-modern has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the house, originally built in 1991. “With a multitude of windows in every room, the home is flooded with magnificent light reflecting off the pond,” says Cristina Matos, the listing broker.

The main living room features a bay window on one side and two sets of large windows with circular tops bringing in lots of natural light. A large iron ring chandelier with six iron rods extending upward in a pyramidal shape hangs from the ceiling.

An open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including two ovens and an in-island range. The kitchen looks out onto the dining area and a wood-burning fireplace.

A pass-through leads to the formal dining room with views of the pond. A second living room is attached to the dining room. It also features a wood burning fireplace and more views of the pond, plus access to the waterfront deck, perfect for entertaining. Also on the first floor are three guest rooms and two full bathrooms.

Up on the second floor is an oversized, light-filled master suite, complete with an expansive private deck that overlooks the pond. The master bathroom is equally roomy and features a soaking tub, shower and a double vanity. A skylight and window let in the sunlight.

The wooden back deck leads to a large, heated, gunite pool measuring 50-by-20 feet.

A two-car garage is attached to the house. A full basement can be finished for more space to spread out.

In addition to the pond views and privacy, the north-of-the-highway property is around the corner from Wölffer Estate Vineyards and a short drive to the ocean beaches in Sagaponack, Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor Village.

[Listing: 40 Poxabogue Lane, Sagaponack | Broker: Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP