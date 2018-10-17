A Sagaponack Shingle Style Stunner Sells

We liked this property very much when it was listed back in January. The house is not old, but it could pass for an antique Shingle Style mansion from the exterior. Plus, we love how the foyer includes a fireplace (as in the old houses) so that instead of wasted space, there's a sitting area. The listing was represented by Paul Brennan at Douglas Elliman.

The sale closed yesterday. Last ask was just under $9 million, a cut from the initial ask of 9.75 million, which we didn't think was a bad price. Similar homes on about an acre about the same distance from the ocean in Bridgehampton tend to be $1-2 million more, though they are larger houses. Carol Nobbs, of Douglas Elliman, who brought the buyer, told us, "We pulled a rabbit out a hat. The property now includes an easement to the ocean."

The style is of an upside down house--not our favorite--but the style does serve to make the most of the views over farm fields and Sagg Pond with multiple decks and balconies. It's close to the ocean and yet feels very private.

The deets: it's 4650 square feet with five bedrooms and four baths. Land is just under an acre and includes a 45 foot gunite pool. No pool house but there is an outdoor shower.

Well done to all, and congrats to the new owners.

For more, click here. 59 Sandune Court, Sagaponack