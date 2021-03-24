Shelter Island Hideaway, Asking Just Under $2 Million, Up for Grabs

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An inviting beach house with a guest cottage on Shelter Island makes for the perfect hideaway with plenty of special details and private spaces throughout the property. The home at 1 Brander Parkway, listed with Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates, is available for $1.975 million.

“1 Brander Parkway offers one pleasant surprise after another, including soaring ceiling heights with tons of natural light, doors that open onto a wrap around veranda that overlooks the pool, a cottage tucked down a path that has sliding doors that open onto ornamental dipping pools and a pond with koi and frogs,” says Moore.

It’s no wonder since “the original owner was a travel editor who wrote extensively about romantic hideaways throughout the world and who enjoyed rolling up her sleeves and creating picturesque backdrops for her own rest and relaxation,” she continues.

The focus is on space and light, Moore explains. “The original owner consulted with reference books and then waited for a full moon so that she could set the skylight in the primary bedroom suite for the best direct lunar view,” she recalls.

[Listing: 1 Brander Parkway, Shelter Island | Broker: Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

