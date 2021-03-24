Shelter Island Hideaway, Asking Just Under $2 Million, Up for Grabs

An inviting beach house with a guest cottage on Shelter Island makes for the perfect hideaway with plenty of special details and private spaces throughout the property. The home at 1 Brander Parkway, listed with Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates, is available for $1.975 million.
“1 Brander Parkway offers one pleasant surprise after another, including soaring ceiling heights with tons of natural light, doors that open onto a wrap around veranda that overlooks the pool, a cottage tucked down a path that has sliding doors that open onto ornamental dipping pools and a pond with koi and frogs,” says Moore.
It’s no wonder since “the original owner was a travel editor who wrote extensively about romantic hideaways throughout the world and who enjoyed rolling up her sleeves and creating picturesque backdrops for her own rest and relaxation,” she continues.
The 3,346-square-foot home sits on property just shy of an acre, directly across the street from a 7.67-acre preserve and what is known as the island’s estate section. Sunset Beach and the Perlman Music Camp are just a short distance away.
The cedar-shingled, yellow main house, built in 2002, is surrounded by mature privacy shrubs. A bluestone pathway leads to the front stairs and a covered porch that overlooks the pool and gardens.
The door opens to an open living concept boasting 25-foot high ceilings with skylights and a fireplace. The kitchen, toward the rear of the home, features a breakfast nook surrounded by windows. French doors swing open to a spacious veranda overlooking the pool.
The focus is on space and light, Moore explains. “The original owner consulted with reference books and then waited for a full moon so that she could set the skylight in the primary bedroom suite for the best direct lunar view,” she recalls.
Two of the three sun-filled bedrooms can be found just off the living area with bathrooms in the suite that offer European style tubs, oversized showers and twin pedestal sinks. But, don’t worry, there are separate water closets.
Up on the second floor, there is a brightly-lit loft lounge or office area, as well as the third bedroom.
The lower level was recently finished and includes a media room, second office and bonus room, as well as a marble-tiled bath and laundry room. There is access to the backyard through a shaded seating area that overlooks the 20-by-40-foot pool.
“A quaint little path that goes through a side gate leads to a thoroughly enchanting 624-square-foot guest house with dip-in ornamental pools, doors that open for a natural flow, kitchenette, office area and a second floor bonus room with skylights and bath,” the listing explains.
“Just a stone’s throw away is a boat ramp and sugar sandy beach facing west. A unique and special, cinematic spot, new to the market, and a keeper.”
[Listing: 1 Brander Parkway, Shelter Island | Broker: Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates] GMAP
