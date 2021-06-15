Southampton Home of the Painter Henry Koehler Put on Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The late Henry W. Koehler, one of the top sporting artists in the world, painted many of his equestrian paintings, for which he was known, in his studio in his quaint Southampton Village home. That house, at 80 North Main Street, has been put on the market by his estate for $2.295 million.

Koehler, who died in late 2018 at the age of 91, owned the 1880s cedar-shingled traditional for 30 years. It sits on over a half-acre, in the hart of the village, and offers four bedrooms and three full baths.

His artwork once appeared on a U.S. postage stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby, and his work can be found at the National Racing Museum in Saratoga Springs and in the National Horse Racing Museum at Newmarket in Great Britain. The Hampton Classic Horse Show here on the East End featured his work five times.

In addition to an equestrian focus, he also was known to paint sailing scenes. In fact, it was his image of a sailing regatta that appeared on the cover of a1960 Sports Illustrated issue that led Jacqueline Kennedy to commission a painting of her husband, John F. Kennedy.

Other collectors of his work include Ralph Lauren, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

Southampton Village is where Koehler made his home.

The architecturally classic center hallway leads to the 25-foot living room, which features a wood burning fireplace. The hallway is flanked by a south facing library and a four bedroom that can also be used an office.

Western exposures provide natural light throughout the day, we’re told. The eat-in kitchen is large and charming with a bistro tiled floor.

Upstairs is where you will find three double bedrooms and two full bathrooms and, the most special of all, the bonus room that was Koehler’s artist’s studio. Exposures to the north, east and west make it a delight no matter how one choose to use it.

[Listing: 80 North Main Street, Southampton Village | Broker: Ritchey Howe and Mary Ferrer, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.