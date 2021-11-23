Southampton Village Home With Authentic Charm Lists for $4.95 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic Southampton Village home exudes an authentic charm that cannot be replicated. The compound at 94 Post Lane with several structures that also make it unique is listed with Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $4.95 million.

“After being moved twice within Southampton Village, this charming home is now located in a triple-A location, right in the heart of the village and close to Little Plains Beach,” says Michaela Keszler.

“It was originally built in 1740 and arrived to Post Lane in 1948. It was all open fields here back then, and no power lines, so it was much easier to move an entire house,” she continues.

The shingled house once stood on North Main Street and once it was moved, a carpenter named David Bishop “painstakingly restored it, as no other builders would bother working with the old wood,” village records show.

“Once in its permanent location, a wealthy family added onto the original house,” Keszler says, “and though it maintains its cottage look, it is actually quite grande inside with high nine-foot ceilings. It’s been painstakingly restored and everyone who walks in just loves it.”

Known as the Jackson-Foster House, the home features original wide-wood floors and paneling on the first floor, along with exposed beams. The kitchen was “pristinely renovated” and boasts Viking appliances, the listing says. There are fireplaces in both the dining and living rooms.

There are four bedrooms and three-and-a-half-bath. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and is a sun-filled room with French doors that lead out to the backyard. Three more bedrooms can be found on the second floor, where there is also additional storage space.

The basement is yet to be finished, but certainly offers lots of potential.

The 0.5-acre, south-facing property “is almost like its own little village with multiple structures,” Michaela Keszler says. “There’s a large garage with a big loft space and towards the back of the garden, behind the pool, is a historic structure that was once used as a summer kitchen and now makes for a great pool house.”

The free-form pool offers privacy, surrounded by mature plantings. There is also an outdoor shower.

[Listing: 94 Post Lane, Southampton Village|Broker: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

