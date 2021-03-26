Southampton Village ‘Retro-Modern Surf House’ Lists at $3.595 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This Southampton Village, a bit of “a retro-modern surf house,” if you will, blends modern design with traditional village living. The 4,000-square-foot home at 84 David Whites Lane was reintroduced to the market for $3.595 million earlier this month. It is truly a must-see.

Listed with Craig Beem of Compass, this home offers a modern Miami style right here in the Hamptons. The turnkey home sits on just over a one-half acre and includes a heated pool and spa, a pool house pavilion, a covered carport and mature landscaping that ensures the ultimate privacy.

“With four terraces in total, including a massive covered loggia off the primary suite, the home is a paradigm for indoor/outdoor living,” the listing says.

Open concept living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors flow easily to the outside. There are even two roof decks for entertaining.

Devito and Company built the four-bedroom, four-bath home in 2019 with top-of-the-line materials, including exotic woods like Siberian rift-cut oak flooring, Vitsoe Shelving, and imported stones. The living room has a ceiling-mounted fireplace, shiplap walls, and an incredible view of the outside.

The custom Henry Built kitchen includes high-end appliances like a Smeg oven, Miele dishwasher, and Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler. There is also a Blanco sink and pop-up charging stations in the kitchen countertop.

The home also includes an energy recovery ventilation system and Polk Audio system.

The custom pool and spa includes water features and waterfalls. There are also landscaped pavilions, covered patios with fireplaces, and an outdoor shower. On the other side of the pool is a private pool house.

[Listing: 84 David White’s Lane, Southampton | Broker: Craig Beem, Compass] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.