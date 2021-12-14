Southold ZBA OKs Plan for The Enclaves

The proposed North Fork hotel known as The Enclaves received conditional approval to move forward with development after a majority of the Southold Town Zoning Board of Appeals voted for the plan.

The hotel’s developers had submitted a request for special exemption to convert an existing two-story home into a 74-seat restaurant and construction of a 44-unit boutique hotel with four detached cottages on a nearly 7-acre lot located at 56655 Main Road in Southold. The ZBA approved on December 2 the request by a vote of 4-1, with former New York State Assemblywoman Patricia Acampora the lone opponent, but the approval came with conditions, such as limiting event attendance to less than 100 people.

As Behind The Hedges reported following a lengthy public hearing on the proposal in October, the proposed hotel and restaurant would replace the former Hedges bed and breakfast, would host no outdoor events or outdoor amplified music and would have an on-site sewage treatment plant. The Enclaves is an as-of-right development, a permitted use that does not require variances. During the hearing, critics raised concerns about traffic the hotel would bring, while proponents touted its economic benefits.

Jonathan Tibbet, who proposed the hotel, declined to comment.