Stunning Montauk Home Comes With Two-Year Gurney’s Beach and Resort Membership

Not only will the buyer of this expansive Montauk home get a beautiful home on 1.6 acres with views of the ocean from nearly every room, but they will also get a two-year membership to Gurney’s Montauk Resort, just down the block. The approximately 5,400-square-foot home at 16 Fir Lane is listed for $5.5 million with Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates.

Located in the coveted Hither Woods area, a long driveway leads to the home. Just past a two-car detached garage is the well-appointed shingled home with a large covered wrap-around porch where the views of the Atlantic Ocean begin. The front door opens to a large foyer that leads to the large dining room that features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a view of the ocean in the distance.

A large eat-in gourmet kitchen offers a Dacor range with a warming drawer in the center island, additional wall ovens, four Fisher& Paykel dishwasher drawers and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Natural light pours in from the wall of windows.

Just beyond the peninsula island is a large living room, which features another floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. French doors lead to another covered porch.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. An ensuite bedroom is located on the first floor, along with a powder room. Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms and two guests rooms that share a bathroom.

As for the second-floor master suite, it is generously sized and boasts a panoramic ocean view and a private balcony. A laundry room can also be found upstairs for added convenience.

The finished lower level provides a full bathroom and additional living or recreation space. “Your guests will swoon over the large, plush home theater with projector and stadium seating,” the listing says.

The property is well-landscaped from the rolling manicured front lawn to the gardens. A gunite pool and hexagonal-shaped spa is surrounded by a stone patio and mature trees for privacy and shade. A pool house offers a full bathroom, a kitchenette, and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor kitchen.

Gurney’s resort beach club, which requires a $30,000 fee for seasonal membership, is nearby and new owners will be able to enjoy its luxurious amenities since the home comes with a two-year membership just to sweeten the pot.

[Listing: 16 Fir Lane, Montauk |Broker: Jackie Lowey, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

