‘Summer House’ Filmed at This $5 Million Hamptons Pad

Bravo’s Summer House premiered last month keeping viewers warm during this cold winter with reminders of summer season fun. The housemates decamped to the East End for summer weekends and they were thrilled with their new digs, but it left viewers asking, where was their home base?

Summer House has filmed in several locations over its six seasons to create a Hamptons share house, and this season debuted a new pad, a $5 million home.

The 6,500-square-foot home, located at 2136 Deerfield Road, is in a wooded area between Sag Harbor and Water Mill, not far from some of the other homes. It may, however, be the show’s most lavish yet.

With 8,700 square feet in total, including the fully-finished lower level, the home was fully renovated in 2020 with a new gourmet kitchen and a striking movie theater. The gated, five-acre compound also features a freeform pool and adjacent hot tub, as well as a newly-designed pool house complete with a sun deck and an outdoor bar — and if you’ve ever watched Summer House, you know there is a lot of drinking going on.

Summer House on the Market

According to deed transfer records, the house sold on June 22, just before filming began, for $4.6 million. Now, it’s under contract to be sold again, an online listing with Compass’s Craig Beem shows. Compass declined a request for photos of the home.

The last ask was $4.495 million. Originally, the owners were seeking $5.995 million.

The Compass listing notes there is potential for rental income of over $400,000. The home was listed for rent for $250,000 when it came off the market in March, a month before the production company filed for a film permit with the Town of Southampton.

As much square footage as there is, the seven-bedroom, the eight-and-a-half-bath house was not quite enough to accommodate all of the castmembers — perhaps that’s a tactic to create some of the necessary drama for a reality series? The summer filming season follows the main cast of Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson. They are joined by new friends Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach.

Cooke and Batula, who spend the summer gearing up for their wedding, luck out and get the master bedroom. It boasts an expansive dressing room and closet that Cooke calls “a $1 million closet,” in the first episode and laments his fiancée will never be happy until she gets a closet like that in their own home.

The house was mostly empty in the real estate photos, except for a few beds, like the distinct, massive driftwood headboard in the master suite.

Truly Original filmed for 32 days between June 28 and then on weekends between July 1 and then July 3 and September 6, according to the film permit obtained through a Southampton Town Freedom of Information request. Worth noting, the cost of the filing fee: $16,250.

David Marvisi, a former nightclub owner, is listed on the permit as the sole proprietor, and in the inspection and indemnity agreement in April, he listed himself as a member of the limited liability corporation that owned the property, 2136 Deerfield Property LLC. As of the June 22 closing, Du-Car Management Co LLC is the owner.

Summer House premiered in 2016 when it was filmed inside a 4,500-square-foot beach house on Napeague — though the premise was that it was Montauk. The following year, the Town of East Hampton denied Bravo a film permit since share houses are technically illegal.

Production moved west to Water Mill. The show shot for a few seasons at 1451 Deerfield Road, a 6,500-square-foot home on a 5.2-acre parcel that is a little closer to Water Mill from this season’s house, before moving to another location nearby.

