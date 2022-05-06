Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Memorial Day weekend is just three weeks away. It’s the unofficial start to the summer season and people are clamoring to secure their piece of Hamptons and North Fork real estate in time for the warm weather.

If you are still in need of a summer rental, here are a few of our favorites for summer 2022 — there’s a little something for everyone’s budget:

This is truly a dream property for any renter with deep pockets. This new three-acre estate has just become available for rent for various time frames from Memorial Day weekend through late July. The 12,000-square-foot home was designed by James Michael Howard designed and overlooks bucolic farm fields and Mecox Bay. Some highlights of the home include a two-story living room featuring a custom Scagliola fireplace below lime-washed ceiling beams, a library with hand-cut vellum walls and a Soanian mahogany fireplace and a dining room with a fireplace and a nearby glass-walled wine room. The home features a master wing with a large sleeping chamber, a separate sitting room featuring lacquered walls and a bar area. There are also two dressing and bathing areas with a common showering room — yes, they call it a room! The property also includes a mirror pool with a spa, a cabana with an outdoor fireplace and professionally landscaped grounds by Edmund D. Hollander that include orchards, meadows and estate plantings.

Who to call: Gary DePerisa, The Corcoran Group

What it will cost:

Memorial Day (Friday, May 27) to June 30 = $250,000

July 1 to July 23 = $300,000

Memorial Day (Friday, May 27) to July 23 = $500,000

Where: 11 Acklery Street, Sag Harbor Village This is an 1850s whaling era cottage recently underwent a major renovation and boasts marble baths, stainless steel appliances, elegant moldings and large windows. Located within walking distance to the village’s Main Street, the home offers an open living plan with a sitting area, dining area and large kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to a newly landscaped backyard and brand new hot tub. There are two bedrooms (one queen and one twin) with a shared marble bath and a powder room on the first floor, while the primary suite is located on the second floor. A reading room could be made into an office or used for additional sleeping space.

Who to call: Michael Brennan, Douglas Elliman

What it will cost: $120,000 for Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend

Newly available for August, this Scandinavian-style farmhouse is located close to Sunset Beach, golf at Goat Hill, the Perlman Music Camp and the newly renovated Pridwin Hotel. In addition to the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home, the 1.5-acre property includes a gunite pool and a two-bedroom guest cottage, so there is plenty of room for family and friends to visit. The home was completed in 2010 with 200-year-old reclaimed heart pine floors throughout the main level. The living room, which has doors to an airy Finnish slatted-style entertainment veranda, also offers a Scana wood-burning stove with a slate surround. The modern kitchen offers lacquer-style cabinets, jade Caesarstone counters and a penny-tile surround. The master suite features large windows that lookup into a treed canopy and a spacious bath with a separate tub and shower. The lower level offers a media-family room, a half bath and wall of french doors that lead outside, where there is a pergola, a built-in grill-outdoor kitchenette and an outdoor shower. Who to call: Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates What it will cost: August 1 to August 31 = $45,000 Where: 23 Wood Drive, Montauk This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home boasts park-like vistas, plus it’s close to the beach. The large living room, family room, eat-in kitchen and dining area all open onto the backyard resort-like backyard where there is a pool and hot tub. The second floor features three en suite bedrooms with balconies overlooking the backyard and there are two additional bedrooms. There is also a lower-level game room with a pool table and television. Who to call: Karen Hogan of Town & Country Real Estate

What is will cost: $12,000 for June 17 to June 30, $30,000 for August 1 to August 30, and $35,000 for August through Labor Day