Surf Lodge Owner Jayma Cardoso Lists Her Ditch Plains House

Even 11 years after opening, The Surf Lodge is still the "it" nightlife spot in Montauk, if not in the entire Hamptons. And owner Jayma Cardoso has been instrumental to its success. Famous for biking to her office there in the summer from her surf shack in Ditch Plains, she has now listed the house with Dylan Eckhardt at Nest Seekers.

The property is fairly typical for the Ditch Plains neighborhood: a small plot (0.17 of an acre) and a simple 60s house. But Cardoso has renovated and brightened the place: there are new, huge windows to let the summer sun in, AC to keep the summer heat out, a finished basement, and a new, chic kitchen. In all, there are five bedrooms and two baths in 1700 square feet. (The master bedroom features a very hip freestanding bath.) Outside, there's extensive decking and an outdoor shower, perfect after walking home from Ditch Plains beach just a few blocks away.

Asking price for all this is $1.7 million, which strikes us as realistic. It's on the high side for the area, but the place has been so extensively renovated we think it's worth it.

What do you say? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 8 Flagg Avenue, Montauk