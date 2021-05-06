‘The Point at Water Mill’ Slashes $2 Million Off Asking Price

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A midcentury modern-inspired home in Water Mill with panoramic views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean dunes is now available at the new price of $16.5 million. Located on 2.58 acres at the head of Hayground Cove, “The Point at Water Mill,” as the Sotheby’s International Realty listing calls it, recently underwent a $2 million price reduction late last month.

The 6,900-square-foot house at 35 Morrison Lane is set on 2.58 acres and comes with 500 feet of water frontage. It offers unobstructed views, a 50-foot dock and a waterside pool that looks like practically one with its marsh-like surroundings. There is also a tennis court.

Inside, are five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths spread out on two levels. The second floor cantilevers over the patio, offering a covered outdoor space.

The home, built in 1996, was designed by the renowned architect Tod Williams, who was supposedly inspired by local architect Charles Gwathmey, CurbedHamptons reported in 2018

is filled with lots of natural light thanks to large windows and sky lights. In addition to hardwood floors throughout, it boasts two fireplaces, a balcony for marveling at the water view, and a large deck.

There is also an attached three-car garage.