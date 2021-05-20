The Writer Kati Marton Lists Southampton Home on North Sea Harbor

“With magnificent views of Conscience Point, Towd Point and Peconic Bay beyond, this immaculate home represents a rare opportunity to own a bespoke property in this quiet neighborhood of the Hamptons,” according to the listing.

Despite the Noyac Road address, the traditional 3,400-square-foot home sits on a quiet 1.6 acres, down a long driveway. It is set back off the road and buffered by a separate .60-acre lot that is included in the list price.

Marton wrote three of her books in the house, including her latest, The Chancellor, an upcoming biography of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to The New York Times. A former NPR and ABC News correspondent, Marton’s books include Paris: A Love Story, about her career and marriages (She was also married to ABC News anchor Peter Jennings).

The writer told The Times the home was “a sanctuary for family and close friends,” including Kofi Annan, who served as secretary general of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

The two-story, wood-shingled home, built in 2001, is said to have an open, airy and light-filled interior with full-length windows overlooking stone terraces, the backyard and the harbor. The living room features wide-plank oak floors, a wood-burning fireplace and an attached library.

The kitchen offers a center island with a farmhouse sink, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. An informal dining area is located just off the kitchen.

A study, a powder room and laundry room complete the first floor.

Upstairs, there are all three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite is spacious with a private balcony and a walk-in closet.

The grounds boast parterre gardens, ornamental plantings, a detached garage/barn and a hedged-in pool.