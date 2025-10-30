Tips for Winterizing Exterior Living Areas

When the summer entertaining season draws to a close, homeowners need to ensure their outdoor living areas can handle weather that’s right around the corner. Although outdoor furniture and other items tend to be durable, the impact snow, wind and ice can have on them may lead to damage over time.

That is why many homeowners take steps to winterize their outdoor spaces and protect their belongings. Here’s a look at how to prepare for the winter to come.

Furniture: Cover or store furniture to protect it from the elements. Covering it with weather-proof covers can be adequate if storing items indoors is not possible.

Deep clean: Items that will be covered or stored should be thoroughly cleaned prior to being removed from spaces for the season. Lingering dirt and moisture can cause damage.

Insulate and drain: Don’t risk damage to pipes, which can freeze and crack in the cold. Shut off the water supply to exterior faucets and drain water lines to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting. Use foam pipe insulation to prevent freezing and cover any exposed pipes.

Apply mulch: After cleaning up garden debris, think about applying mulch to garden beds and cover tender plants to protect them from the weather.

Check gutters: Be sure that gutters and downspouts are clear of leaves and any additional debris. If gutters and downspouts are not cleaned, ice dams may form on the roof and cause water damage.

Inspect and repair: Inspect walkways and driveways for any damage and make repairs now so water will not seep in and cause further issues with freeze-thaw cycles. Consider applying a sealant to protect surfaces from snow and ice.

Pools and spas: It’s essential to follow the industry or manufacturer recommendations for closing down swimming pools and spas for the season. While covers may not be essential in all climates, covering can help prevent leaves and other debris from getting in the water. Water should be expelled from pipes and tubing to prevent freezing and bursting. If space allows, consider moving the pool pump indoors to prolong its longevity. Turn off the electricity to the outlet where the filter is plugged in. There may be additional, region-specific steps to winterize a property, but these pointers are a good starting point to protect outdoor spaces.

