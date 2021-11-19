Traci Conway Clinton Navigates the Perfect Storm in Real Estate

One piece of advice she gives buyers in a sellers’ market is: “I always say, ‘If I call you up and say you didn’t get the house, are you going to be upset?’ I don’t want to push somebody to do something financially that they’re not comfortable with, but I also don’t want them to regret it and say, ‘I wish I had given you X dollars more on my offer.’” She adds, “In the end, you need to put your best foot forward.” Sometimes that means getting creative. No matter the price of the home, there are always buyers that can make their offer more appealing to the seller. “Perhaps a seller doesn’t know where they’re going yet and they need more time in the house versus someone saying, ‘I can close in three weeks,’” she says. “Maybe they are waiving a mortgage contingency like a cash buyer. Maybe they’re putting more down at the contract signing — things like that.”

Buying and selling is also an emotional process. “Sometimes I feel like a therapist and you’re just trying to keep everybody calm,” she jokes. In all seriousness though, she says she is there to keep all sides calm even in the tensest of negotiations. As in the North and South Forks, where the market is causing new areas to be discovered, Nassau County is seeing more activity in Sands Point, areas of Port Washington and East Hills to name a few. “Garden City is hot as well right now,” she says. “We’re all suffering a little bit from the inventory issue from Nassau to Montauk. I put something on in Garden City that was the same thing — it was a condo, and it just went over the asking price in a weekend.” She adds, “I think people are scratching their heads, wondering when is this going to end? In all likelihood the market will back off but the timing is anyone’s guess.” This article appeared in the November 2021 issue of Behind The Hedges. Click here to read the digital version.