Tradition and Technology Mix in Southold Colonial Herb Garden

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Behind the 1700s Thomas Moore House at the Southold Historical Society’s Maple Lane Complex on the North Fork sits a reinvigorated herb garden. Visitors can not only enjoy the beautiful sight and sumptuous smells, but also learn a little something through a self-guided tour thanks to 21st century technology.

Off to the side of each plant is a placard with a QR code that offers the plant’s story and information on how the herbs were used when they were vital ingredients in Southold’s colonial families’ kitchen gardens.

“Through the QR codes on the plant labels,” explains Carol Brown, one of the master gardeners behind the interactive feature, on the society’s website, “visitors can learn more about the what and why of the important plants in the Colonial kitchen garden. It gives them permission to pause and have a cognitive and sensory experience with the garden.”

Southold Historical Society’s Maple Lane Complex is located at 55200 Main Road in Southold. From July through mid-September, the buildings are open Saturday and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m

This article appeared in the July 2021 issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the digital version here.