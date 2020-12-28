Turn-key Settlers Landing Home Listed for Just Under $3 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A turn-key home East Hampton’s waterfront community of Settlers Landing went on the market recently for $2.895 million. The home at 2 Monument Lane is just 400 feet from Three Mile Harbor beach.

The listing agents, Robert Kohr and Jon Barton, say you can move right into “this super-clean” 3,800-square-foot home, built in 2017. The four-bedroom, two and a half bath house sits on .6 of an acre.

The roof over the main entry and living room is a metal seam roof with two wings with cedar clapboard on one side and board and batten on the other, according to Barton. The front porch and stairs are made of limestone with the paths to the house and retaining walls utilizing natural stone.

The home’s brick floor foyer leads to a double-height great room. A soaring ledge stone fireplace is the focal point of the great room. To the left of the great room is a chef’s kitchen with a professional 60-inch stove, two large capacity side-by-side stainless steel refrigerators and large farmhouse sink. On either side of the kitchen is the formal dining room and separate family room.

Then, to the right of the great room, is the spacious downstairs master wing. The light-filled master bathroom features a soaking tub.

Upstairs, two large bedrooms benefit from cathedral ceiling and share a spacious, bright bathroom. There is also a large studio that can be used as a guest room or office which offers views of the harbor.

The back yard offers separate entertaining spaces, one off of the living room and one off of the dining room. There is also a newly built, heated gunite pool and a separate hot tub. Other outdoor amenities include a gas fire pit, putting green, outdoor shower, bocci court, and an outdoor kitchen.

[Listing: 2 Monument Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.