Ultimate Playground in Southampton’s Parrish Pond 37 Parrish Pond Lane for $8.495M

This waterfront home in the desirable community of Parrish Pond has much to offer. The 6,700-square-foot home at 37 Parrish Pond Lane was made to entertain, and its pond views make it an outdoor oasis. Just listed exclusively with Craig Beem of Compass, the home is on the market for $8.495 million.

“Once outside, the grounds will captivate you with multiple lounge areas, a heated gunite pool with spa, an outdoor pool house with entertainment bar complete with top-of-the-line grilling station, surround sound speakers, a three-car garage, magical night lighting and many custom details,” says Beem.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home sits on 1.5 acres. A dramatic foyer boasts a 32-foot cathedral ceiling that leads to a large open space with pond views. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace (one of four fireplaces in the home) and coffered ceiling. Three sets of French doors provide access to the pool and a 1,400-square-foot covered bluestone patio.

The detailed coffered ceilings continue in the family room, where there is another wood-burning fireplace, and dining room. Crown molding can be found throughout house, as well as raised paneling in all hallways and all first floor rooms, Beem says. Ceiling heights range from 10 to 14 feet on the first and second floors.

There are custom cabinets in the living room and the open gourmet kitchen. The large and bright space includes an island and a breakfast bar, both with counter seating and granite countertops.

Decorative woodwork can be found throughout, including above the Viking six-burner stove with double grill, a warming over and a full convection oven. Other top-of-the-line appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, a Sub-Zero wine fridge, a Sub-Zero double draw center island freezer and a Viking microwave. A Viking Professional dishwasher and a Miele double deep draw glassware dishwasher make entertaining a breeze. In the living room, there is also a Sub-Zero under-counter fridge and a wet bar.

A library features custom hand-milled red mahogany with cabinets, shelving and a gas fireplace.

A bedroom with a full bathroom, perfect for live-in staff, can be found on the first floor, along with a laundry room that features four GE front-load washing machines and four GE front-load dryers.

The second floor offers five additional bedrooms, all generously-sized, some with access to the 1,400-square-foot balcony that offers a tremendous view of the backyard pool and pond. There is a junior master, which features panoramic tower views of the pond and an ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom provides a gas fireplace. The master bath offers a double vanity, Jacuzzi and frameless glass shower enclosure with body massagers and a handheld spray.

Every bathroom has custom cabinets and marble countertops.

The lower level, which has 10-foot ceilings, is fully furnished with a gym space, bar, wine cellar, game room and a full bathroom. There is also a professional music studio with separate recording booth and a custom surround-sound movie theater by Crescendo with a 109-inch movie screen (plus, it’s fully soundproofed).

The home, built in 2007, is built to last. It has an extra reinforced concrete foundation, multiple steel girders within the frame of house as well as the outdoor balcony, and a one-inch external sheathing on the entire house and roof (half-inch sheathing is typically used).

A 20-kilowatt emergency Generac generator will p ower most of the lights and all of the major appliances throughout the house in case of a blackout, Beem says.

Lastly, the 500-square-foot pool house is completely finished. It offers a full bathroom, kitchen cabinets, a stainless steel sink, a microwave, an ice maker and two large storage closets. There is even air conditioning.

[Listing: 37 Parrish Pond Lane, Southampton |Broker: Craig Beem, Compass]

