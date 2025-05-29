A meticulously restored Remsenburg farmhouse, originally a 1760s barn, is for sale with time to get in and enjoy the summer by the poolside cabana, created from a shipping container.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house blends historic charm, such as hand-hewn beams and structural bracing that crisscross the walls and ceilings. with modern upgrades throughout.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being involved with selling 3 Pheasant Lane twice – both when it was restored and again today,” says Ashley J. Farrell, who, with Sofia Presutti of The Corcoran Group, represents the sellers.

In 2020, she sold the home to the current owners, who are selling it for $2,199,000.

“The builder who reimagined the home was very knowledgeable about the structure and history, so we originally learned the barn (now house) dated back to 1760 from him. This information was then confirmed with Southampton Town through their public records,” Farrell says.

“Having represented a handful of other historically significant homes in Remsenburg, I’ve learned quite a bit about how the town functioned in the 17- and 1800s. What we see today, with smaller, more subdivided properties, was not always the way of life. Back then, when the land had a much more rural character, properties could span numerous acres and offered not just a home but other outbuildings such as barns, sheds, in some cases silos — for example, 132 South Country Road, which was ‘The Ocean House’ a hotel for the area),” Farrel explains.

“Farms blanketed the region in the 1700s and one could reasonably expect the barn at what is today 3 Pheasant Lane to have been a part of the Philips/Dayton House at 156 South Country Road, originally built in 1757 and considered one of the first homes in Remsenburg,” she adds, noting she learned about this house via the 2004 Historical Profile of Speonk/Remsenburg, published by the Town of Southampton.

The structure has retained its historic character through renovations, including hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.

The functional two-level layout boasts two bedrooms and a full bath on each floor, plus a flexible bonus space, with doors that lead out to the backyard, that could be used as a gym, home office or more.

French doors that lead to the backyard, where there is a heated, saltwater pool, a hot tub and a custom shipping container thoughtfully transformed into a sleek pool house cabana with a wet bar, the listing description describes.

An upper deck provides a place to lounge or entertain with a gas fire pit.

A powder room on the lower level also provides direct access to the outdoor shower, privately tucked away on the side of the home.

The last time the home sold in December of 2020, it sold for $1,775,000.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 3 Pheasant Lane, Remsenburg | Brokers: Ashley J. Farrell and Sofia Presutti, Corcoran | GMAP

