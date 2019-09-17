Updates: Some Notable Montauk Properties Click into Contract

Several unusual properties have gone into contract in Montauk: the Entenmann's property, which was initially listed in 2014 asking $25 million; an artist's property initially marketed asking $4.35 million; and a circular piece of land by Ditch Plains that first asked $5.5 million. All have had their prices cut over the past couple of years.

The Entenmann property is unlike any other in the hamlet: on the east side of Lake Montauk, the compound is made up of four parcels equaling 6.89 acres, two parcels of which are residential lots and two of which are zoned for commercial use. The property is near Montauk Airport as well as Gin Beach. Two parcels are undeveloped. One sports a newer two-bedroom cottage. The other parcel contains an overwater barn, two bedroom apartment, commercial deep water docks, packinghouse, lookout tower/office and older cottage. The Entenmanns used the property as a pied a terre in Montauk, and also ran a tuna packing business from the site.

Originally asking $25 million, the last ask was $11.995 million. It's repped by Lee Minetree at Saunders. We'll be interested to see what happens with the property.

Next up is an extremely unusual Montauk home that belongs to an artist. Originally asking $4.35 million, the last ask for the listing, repped by Dylan Eckhardt at Nest Seekers, was $1.599 million. Interiors of the house, set on one acre, boasted such amenities as "a sink that is made out of Arizona turquoise" and "bedposts made from pilings salvaged from the old Montauk Yacht Club." There is a pool as well as a lily pond.

Finally is a property located across from the ocean, near a beach parking lot, at Ditch Plains, also in contract. There are two small, cute cottages built in the 1940s, as well as 1.1 acre of land. Original asking price for the property was $5.5 million; last asking price was $3.990 million. The listing is repped by Chris Coleman at Saunders. Again, we'll be interested to see what happens--the listing includes some attractive renderings of a new glass box house.