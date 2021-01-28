Waterfront Home in East Marion Recently Renovated Lists for $2.65 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Situated on the Peconic Bay, this East Marion house offers breathtaking views of the Bug Light, Orient Harbor, Orient State Park and Shelter Island. The home at 12960 Main Road is listed for $2.65 million with Erica McKenzie at Andrew Stype Realty over on the North Fork.

The contemporary home, built in 1980 but renovated last year, sits on .46 of an acre down a flag lot off of the main drag between Orient Point and Greenport Village. Private gates lead to the property, newly updated with a modern kitchen, bathrooms and even a second floor master suite with a balcony.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home has an open floor plan and hardwood floors and modern lighting throughout. There are water views from the entire room, including when you are at the kitchen sink, located in a large island.

The kitchen also offers stainless steel appliances, such as a Thor chef’s stove and hood, white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops and counter seating at the island.

Just past the dining room area, in the living area, there is a gas fireplace. Glass doors open to a new Trex deck overlooking the bay with room for al fresco dining and a seating area.

All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The generously-sized master bedroom ensuite features sliding doors that open to another deck perched above the bay. The bathrooms have been recently updated, two with glass-enclosed showers.

One full bathroom is located on the first floor, just beyond the utility/storage room, where there is a washer/dryer.

Just steps away from the main deck is a rolling lawn down to the beach and stairs that provide direct water access.

There is also a newly built “she/hobby shed” located in the front yard.

The property last sold for $775,000 in 2020, according to records.

Taxes for this North Fork property are $4,449 annually.

[Listing: 12960 Main Road, East Marion | Broker: Erica McKenzie, Andrew Stype Realty] GMAP

