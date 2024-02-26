Waterfront Home in Water Mill Even Comes With a Boat

The home at 53 Bay Avenue in Water Mill, which sits on Hayground Cove, offers not only a private dock, but a boat that is included in the purchase, too.

Imagine this summer on Hayground Cove in Water Mill. Listed with Deborah Srb of Sotheby’s International Realty for $9.95 million, the house at 53 Bay Avenue not only overlooks the water, but it even comes with a 14-foot Boston Whaler, perfect for making use of the private dock.

The approximately 5,000-square-foot modern farmhouse sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Built in 2017, it was designed by the architect James D’Auria and built by Ken Wright of the Wright & Co.

Large front doors open into a foyer, which spills into the living room, where there is a 25-foot ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, Caesarstone countertops and a seamless open connection to the dining area, enhanced by a cozy wood-burning fireplace. French doors lead to a covered porch, perfect for al fresco dining.

“A sunlit hallway leads you to a generously sized office/den area with impressive 15-foot ceilings and beautifully carved doors hailing from the 1600s all the way from India,” the listing description.

A luxurious primary en suite can be located on the second floor. It features a gas fireplace, as well as a private deck with an outdoor shower that allows for panoramic water views. There are also double walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom that boasts dual sinks, a soaking tub and a separate shower.

There are a total of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms throughout the home. In addition to the primary suite, the second floor is home to two more guest rooms, two full bathrooms, and a TV den originally designed as a fourth bedroom that can be converted back, as it has a connecting bathroom.

The house has an attached one-car garage and a generator. Other amenities include a geothermal system, a Sonos audio system and a security system.

A 16-by-40-foot gunite pool with an automatic pool cover is adjacent to the home. It is situated near a shaded lawn area with a trellis. The grounds are well landscaped with mature trees, perennial flower beds and a fragrant rose garden.

A path with native vegetation leads to a boardwalk and a private dock overlooking Hayground Cove.

In addition to the water access thanks to the dock and the Boston Whaler, t he residence is just minutes from Mecox Beach. Plus, it’s centrally located between Water Mill village and downtown Bridgehampton and all the hamlets have to offer.

