Waterfront Home in Water Mill Even Comes With a Boat

Imagine this summer on Hayground Cove in Water Mill. Listed with Deborah Srb of Sotheby’s International Realty for $9.95 million, the house at 53 Bay Avenue not only overlooks the water, but it even comes with a 14-foot Boston Whaler, perfect for making use of the private dock.
The approximately 5,000-square-foot modern farmhouse sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Built in 2017, it was designed by the architect James D’Auria and built by Ken Wright of the Wright & Co.
Large front doors open into a foyer, which spills into the living room, where there is a 25-foot ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.
The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, Caesarstone countertops and a seamless open connection to the dining area, enhanced by a cozy wood-burning fireplace. French doors lead to a covered porch, perfect for al fresco dining.
“A sunlit hallway leads you to a generously sized office/den area with impressive 15-foot ceilings and beautifully carved doors hailing from the 1600s all the way from India,” the listing description.
A luxurious primary en suite can be located on the second floor. It features a gas fireplace, as well as a private deck with an outdoor shower that allows for panoramic water views. There are also double walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom that boasts dual sinks, a soaking tub and a separate shower.
There are a total of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms throughout the home. In addition to the primary suite, the second floor is home to two more guest rooms, two full bathrooms, and a TV den originally designed as a fourth bedroom that can be converted back, as it has a connecting bathroom.
The house has an attached one-car garage and a generator. Other amenities include a geothermal system, a Sonos audio system and a security system.
A 16-by-40-foot gunite pool with an automatic pool cover is adjacent to the home. It is situated near a shaded lawn area with a trellis. The grounds are well landscaped with mature trees, perennial flower beds and a fragrant rose garden.
A path with native vegetation leads to a boardwalk and a private dock overlooking Hayground Cove.
In addition to the water access thanks to the dock and the Boston Whaler, the residence is just minutes from Mecox Beach. Plus, it’s centrally located between Water Mill village and downtown Bridgehampton and all the hamlets have to offer.
Check out more photos below.
[Listing: 53 Bay Avenue, Water Mill |Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP
