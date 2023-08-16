This traditional Montauk home by Studio Robert McKinley is private, peaceful, and has expansive private beach access.

A newly constructed, classic Montauk abode by Studio Robert McKinley may be the Hamptons home you are looking for. Nestled on the picturesque shores of Fort Pond Bay in Culloden Point, this luxurious residence is atop a bluff outside of any flood risk, faces west, 1.6 acres of land, 215 feet of bay frontage, and a deeded path to private beach access. Located at 8 Captain Balfour Way, this home is listed for $11.9 million with Rylan Jacka at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Up a long, private driveway and at the end of a cul-de-sac, this utterly secluded and peaceful abode has over 5,100 square feet of living space on three levels, five bedrooms, and five-and-a-half bathrooms. An open floor plan opens the home to covered and open patios, and large windows covering almost every inch of the walls allow natural light to flood the house.

The gourmet, eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, opens to both dining and living areas, and has a perfect view of the water, making this space perfect for entertaining or enjoying nightly dinners. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and a second living space is ideal for a relaxing movie night. White walls and hardwood flooring throughout make the home bright and beachy.

The home’s second level boasts a well-thought-out floor plan, an expansive primary suite, and four other bedrooms, all en-suite and open spaces for office or media room potential.

The home features a new infinity gunite pool, a jacuzzi, and a fully outfitted pool house, all surrounded by lush greenery. The views from the abode are quite the asset, as they overlook the bay to Gardiner’s Island, perfect for watching the sunset every night. Additionally, the waterfront residence includes a finished lower level and a detached garage.

[Listing: 8 Captain Balfour Way, Montauk | Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

