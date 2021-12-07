Westhampton Beach Home Offers ‘Breathtaking Water Views’ for Under $5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located in the heart of Westhampton Beach, an “exceptionally crafted” custom home with “breathtaking water views” has hit the market for $4.85 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The traditional four-bedroom, five-bath house at 9 E. Division Street is listed with Lauren Spiegel and Kristy Naddell.

The elevated 4,876-square-foot home sits on 2.2 acres and offers vistas to Dune Road and beyond thanks to a wall of windows. The water views can be seen throughout the open layout, as well as the main deck where there is a heated gunite pool and spa.

A staircase leads to a front deck and double doors open to the double-height entry that leads to a large — 20-by-48-foot living and dining room with a gas fireplace and nine-foot, 10-inch ceilings. The grand space has windows and doors on three sides with French doors leading to two porches — an all-weather sitting porch and a screened-in porch — that access several connected decks. Another staircase from the driveway also leads up to the side deck.

Through another set of doors is the gourmet kitchen, which features granite countertops, a tumbled marble backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a large den/television area, where there is an additional gas fireplace. The den has access to one of the porches and the main deck, which means it also has water views.

Down the hall from the kitchen are a laundry room, walk-in closet and full bathroom.

A curved staircase in the entry leads to the second floor with 2,295 square feet of living space. All four bedrooms can be found on this level — all with their own bathrooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors and custom moldings.

The primary bedroom, which is separated from the other bedrooms through double doors, boasts a private sunset viewing deck and view of Dune Road. There are dual walk-in closets and a dressing area. The luxurious bathroom features two sinks, two toilets, a freestanding tub and a steam shower and sauna.

Underneath the house, at ground level, is a 1,682-square-foot garage that holds two cars. A storage area and a mechanical room can also be found in the garage area.

Grassy land and gardens surround the home, offering plenty of space for young children to play.

The home is just around the corner from all the dining, shops and entertainment the village has to offer. Beaches and the village marina are also nearby.

[Listing: 9 E Division Street, Westhampton Beach |Broker: Lauren Spiegel and Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.