What is a Quiet Room? (And Why You Should Create One at Home)

Home for most people is a sanctuary that offers comfort, familiarity and a place to gather with family and friends. Although home can be a welcoming place, with so many people in the average household humming along from day to day, it may not always be the most serene setting.

From teenagers playing video games to video meetings in a home office to dogs barking at the postal worker doing daily rounds, there are plenty of potentially distracting sounds in and around a home. Lawn care workers with their mowers and blowers also may contribute to ambient noise.

A dedicated quiet room can be beneficial for anyone, and most especially for people who experience sensory issues.

What is a quiet room?

A quiet room is a space where a person can enjoy peace and quiet in a distraction-free environment. According to designer Rachel Cannon, “a quiet room is a sanctuary from the stimulation and overwhelm that we encounter every day.” A quiet room may go by various names, including a mindfulness room or cozy cove, but the common goal is to remove as many sensory distractions as possible so that an individual can disconnect from the outside world and reap some calming benefits. According to School Specialty, LLC, an education resource provider, schools are now providing quiet rooms for over-stimulated students, and homeowners can take similar cues to create these relaxing retreats at home.

How to create a quiet room

The first step in establishing a quiet room is to identify a location that is far away from the main action of the household. A bedroom, basement, nook in the garage, or even an attic can be a good spot for a quiet room.

Soundproofing the space can make it even more inviting. Sounds will bounce off of walls and floors, but acoustic panels can help muffle noises. If acoustic panels are not in the design plan, thicker draperies, wallpaper, carpeting, and wall art can help counteract echoes and noise infiltration.

Soft furniture also can absorb sound. Small rooms work better as quiet spaces, as such areas can feel more cozy. Less is needed to decorate the space if it is on the smaller side. Bring in warm, soft lighting and soft decor. A sound machine playing favorite ocean or natural sounds also can mask outside noises even more.

Establish rules that govern how the quiet space is to be used. When someone is inside the area, they should not be disturbed. If possible, use the quiet room during naturally quiet times of the day. Keep the room stocked with books, journals, crafting items, or whatever it is you need to unwind and relax.

Quiet rooms can be special retreats homeowners use to escape the hustle and bustle of a household.

