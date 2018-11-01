And You'll Have Fun, Fun, Fun in this Compound in East Quogue

This expansive 25-acre property is made for fun. It's owned by Adrian "Wildman" Cenni. Who? He is a professional off-road truck racer, a professional stunt man, and is the first person to successfully land a true 360 degree barrel roll in a vehicle. (Also he runs a successful staffing company.) The property includes ziplines (but of course), one of which leads straight to the pool. There are private trails for horseback riding or ATVs. The property comprises a 15-acre estate with two homes, a 2-acre aquifer-fed private lagoon with its own island, deco turf tennis court, saline pool, and water frontage and views. The pond can be used for kayaking or SUP, and there's even a chicken coop.

here are three separate lots in the property, which are subdividable. One is 15 acres and the other two are five acres each. Heck, you could plant a vineyard here and why not, also a putting area. Possibilities are endless. (Maybe stock the pond for fishing?)

The main house sports four bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths, a finished lower level ready for a home theater and gym, and plenty of entertaining space. The guest house has its own kitchen, combination great room/bunkhouse and two full baths. There are also garages for four cars, including an electric vehicle charger.

Up for some fun? The property, represented by Steven Rosmarin at Douglas Elliman, is asking $5 million.

For more, click here. 15 Lewis Road, East Quogue