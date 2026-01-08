Wisteria Court: Historic North Fork Estate Lists for $2.28M

The residence at 121 South Avenue in South Jamesport was built in 1913.

A rare piece of North Fork history — part of a true love story — has returned to the market.

Built in 1913, the Queen Anne Colonial was a gift from confectionery magnate William W. De Bevoise to his wife, Bertha. Inside, the residence was ahead of its time, as it was the first home in town with electricity, indoor plumbing and a third-floor ballroom.

It has retained period architectural details, such as soaring ceilings, wood floors, original trims, leaded windows and formal rooms.

Known as Wisteria Court, a historic estate at 121 South Avenue, is now listed for $2,279,000 with Susan Orioli of Engel & Völkers North Fork. “This grand residence offers rare legal two-family status and expansive living space, surrounded by lush, mature landscaping,” the listing description reads.

The location cannot be beat as it is set on a 0.75-acre double corner lot just two blocks from the Great Peconic Bay.

Two stone pillars greet guests at the sidewalk with a stone path that leads up to the 950-square-foot wraparound porch. Inside the home, there is approximately 4,500 square feet of living space, plus a full basement and walk-up attic that nearly doubles the home’s footprint.

The grand entertaining spaces include dual dining areas, including one off the galley kitchen, with the capacity for 22, and multiple light-filled rooms, including at least one with a fireplace.

There are also spacious guest room and even the ability to sleep 14 in this house. There is also a parking area for up to 15 cars.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, which have been “tastefully updated with classic finishes while honoring the home’s vintage aesthetic,” the listing description says.

“Significant recent upgrades elevate the home’s functionality and longevity, including new electric service with dual meters and an upgrade to 350 amps, a new alarm system with perimeter video cameras, and extensive renovations to the rear apartment, including new floors, ceilings, paint, and furnishings.”

There is also a new oil tank, new living room floors and paint, a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, all new major appliances — stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and microwaves — as well as a new home theater television and sound system. The septic tank was installed in 2019 and a new water heater was added in 2020.

Front walkway pavers, a lawn installation, a gravel driveway, and Belgian block driveway borders were all added in 2024. All of these improvements have been completed since May 2024.

With only four owners in just over a century, Wisteria Court represents a rare opportunity to own one of South Jamesport’s most distinguished legacy homes, moments from bay beaches, marinas, and village life.

