A New Month Means New Open Houses on the South Fork

This first weekend in November is your opportunity to explore some new homes on the market. Check out this Northwest Woods home on the south shore being shown this weekend.
This classic Hamptons farmhouse with a hint of modern design is located at 12 Koala Lane. This home is for sale with Catherina Juracich, Thomas Ventura and Alexis Godley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, priced at $4.45 million.
The six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms do not disappoint. This includes but is not limited to a primary suite with a Juliet balcony, gas fireplace, walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.
Buyers can also enjoy an open floor plan on this 2.17-acre property, with a chef’s kitchen, living room and multiple white refrigerators. On other floors of the home, there is a gym, plus a screening room.
This home, just minutes from East Hampton village is being shown from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.
More open houses happening this weekend:
43 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.495 million
Broker: Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
242 South Main Street, Southampton Village
Price: $10.95 million
Broker: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
21 Harbor View Drive, Springs
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: Nikola Cejic, Andrey Trigubovich and Ray Lord, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
66 Surfside Avenue, Montauk
Price: $19.95 million
Broker: Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.
38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
Sag Harbor
Price: $16.75 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.795 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
124 Monroe Drive, Montauk
Price: $3.195 million
Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 3 – 5 p.m.
