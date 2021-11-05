A New Month Means New Open Houses on the South Fork

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This first weekend in November is your opportunity to explore some new homes on the market. Check out this Northwest Woods home on the south shore being shown this weekend.

This classic Hamptons farmhouse with a hint of modern design is located at 12 Koala Lane. This home is for sale with Catherina Juracich, Thomas Ventura and Alexis Godley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, priced at $4.45 million.

The six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms do not disappoint. This includes but is not limited to a primary suite with a Juliet balcony, gas fireplace, walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.

Buyers can also enjoy an open floor plan on this 2.17-acre property, with a chef’s kitchen, living room and multiple white refrigerators. On other floors of the home, there is a gym, plus a screening room.

This home, just minutes from East Hampton village is being shown from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

More open houses happening this weekend:

43 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.495 million

Broker: Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 6, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton

Price: $2.775 million

Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

242 South Main Street, Southampton Village

Price: $10.95 million

Broker: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Harbor View Drive, Springs

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Nikola Cejic, Andrey Trigubovich and Ray Lord, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here ->

66 Surfside Avenue, Montauk

Price: $19.95 million

Broker: Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Sag Harbor

Price: $16.75 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.795 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

124 Monroe Drive, Montauk

Price: $3.195 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 6, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here ->