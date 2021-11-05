A New Month Means New Open Houses on the South Fork

Open Houses

This first weekend in November is your opportunity to explore some new homes on the market. Check out this Northwest Woods home on the south shore being shown this weekend.

This classic Hamptons farmhouse with a hint of modern design is located at 12 Koala Lane. This home is for sale with Catherina Juracich, Thomas Ventura and Alexis Godley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, priced at $4.45 million.

The six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms do not disappoint. This includes but is not limited to a primary suite with a Juliet balcony, gas fireplace, walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.

Buyers can also enjoy an open floor plan on this 2.17-acre property, with a chef’s kitchen, living room and multiple white refrigerators. On other floors of the home, there is a gym, plus a screening room.

This home, just minutes from East Hampton village is being shown from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

More open houses happening this weekend:

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

43 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.495 million
Broker: Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

242 South Main Street, Southampton Village
Price: $10.95 million
Broker: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

21 Harbor View Drive, Springs 
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: Nikola Cejic, Andrey Trigubovich and Ray Lord, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

66 Surfside Avenue, Montauk
Price: $19.95 million
Broker: Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Sag Harbor 
Price: $16.75 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.795 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

124 Monroe Drive, Montauk 
Price: $3.195 million
Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 6, 3 – 5 p.m.
See it here ->

