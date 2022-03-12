A North Fork Condominium Plus Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Check out this North Fork condominium with everything a buyer may need for a full-time or summer residence, this weekend. On the market for $474,900, this home is located at 2504 Willow Pond Drive in Riverhead, represented by Donna Wissman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

As part of the Willow Ponds On The South Community, this two bed, two and a half bath space allows for beach access, a community pool, tennis, a clubhouse, a gym, and snow removal for the colder months.

An open floor plan makes up the rest of the 1,410 square feet, including an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a center island, a living room with a gas fireplace and an office/loft. This Charleston model is full of expert design, with teak flooring throughout, cathedral ceilings on the second story, crown and custom moldings plus, custom plantation shutters and shades.

Some other amenities include, a full bath with a jacuzzi tub in the master bath, a two-zone heating and CAC and CVAC system, a fifty-gallon water heater and a whole house water filtration system.

With a front pond view and rear preserve view, one car garage, plus a private yard and deck, the 0.28-acre property has everything a buyer may need.

The move-in ready, newly painted home will be shown on Saturday, March 12 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



1400 Bayview Avenue, Mattituck

Price: $899,000

Broker: Gina Leslie, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

2737 Rocky Point Road, East Marion

Price: $1.3 million

Broker: Nora Conant, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1695 Mill Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Justin Concannon and JoAnn Wind, Daniel Gale

Sunday, March 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

381 Deep Hole Road, Baiting Hollow

Price: $749,999

Broker: Nancy Stein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1100 Haywaters Road, Cutchogue

Price: $959,000

Broker: Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->