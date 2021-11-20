A Southold Cape, Plus More Open Houses on the North Fork This Weekend

A North Fork cape is one of several open houses on our agenda this weekend.
Located at 1945 Nakomis Road in Southold, this home is for sale with Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The home is listed for $888,888.
As for interior space, with 1,920 square feet, there’s ample room for five bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen and living space. New wood flooring and paint elevate the appearance of this open floor plan house.
Outside, on this 0.33-acre piece of property, buyers can look forward to hosting on the paver patio once the weather improves.
Additionally, considering the location, within the Southold Town Park District, beach and water access points are a lovely amenity.
The home is being shown on Saturday, November 20, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
11610 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $749,000
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
154 Scenic Lake Drive, 154, Riverhead
Price: $449,900
Broker: Denise Stahl, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
3505 Pequash Avenue, Cuthogue
Price: $859,000
Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
2500 Paradise Point Road, Southold
Price: $795,000
Brokers: Regan Battuello and Chreyl Schneider, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.
285 Inlet View E, Mattituck
Price: $1.15 million
Broker: William (Bill) Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.
295 Sterling, Greenport Village
Price: $699,000
Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, November 21, 1 – 3 p.m.
