A Southold Cape, Plus More Open Houses on the North Fork This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A North Fork cape is one of several open houses on our agenda this weekend.

Located at 1945 Nakomis Road in Southold, this home is for sale with Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The home is listed for $888,888.

As for interior space, with 1,920 square feet, there’s ample room for five bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen and living space. New wood flooring and paint elevate the appearance of this open floor plan house.

Outside, on this 0.33-acre piece of property, buyers can look forward to hosting on the paver patio once the weather improves.

Additionally, considering the location, within the Southold Town Park District, beach and water access points are a lovely amenity.

The home is being shown on Saturday, November 20, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

11610 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $749,000

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->





154 Scenic Lake Drive, 154, Riverhead

Price: $449,900

Broker: Denise Stahl, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

3505 Pequash Avenue, Cuthogue

Price: $859,000

Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2500 Paradise Point Road, Southold

Price: $795,000

Brokers: Regan Battuello and Chreyl Schneider, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

285 Inlet View E, Mattituck

Price: $1.15 million

Broker: William (Bill) Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

295 Sterling, Greenport Village

Price: $699,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->