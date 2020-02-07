The Academy Awards, Hamptons Style

Courtesy ABC

The 92nd Academy Awards will honor the best and brightest from the year in movies this Sunday, February 9. The East End is filled with recognizable film talent, from actors to musicians to directors. Check out these Hamptonites who have Oscar cred, and watch the ceremony this weekend.

Alec Baldwin was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for his role in The Cooler. The actor has a home in Amagansett.

Gwyneth Paltrow won Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love in 1998. Today, she's more focused on her Goop lifestyle brand. Paltrow lives on Old Montauk Highway in Amagansett.

Julianne Moore is a five-time nominee and one-time winner. The actress was nominated for her work in Boogie Nights in 1998, The End of the Affair in 2000, Far from Heaven and The Hours in 2003 and won for Still Alice in 2015. Moore owns a house in Montauk.

Paul McCartney is a two-time nominee for Best Original song. In 1974 he was nominated for the title song for Live and Let Die, as well as in 2002 for Vanilla Sky. McCartney owns a house in East Hampton.

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon was nominated for Best Original Song in 2002 for "Father and Daughter" from The Wild Thornberrys Movie.

Robert De Niro is a seven-time nominee and two-time winner. He first won Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for The Godfather Part II, then in 1981 for Raging Bull. The actor owns a house in Montauk.

Robert Downey Jr. is a two-time Oscar nominee. In 1993, he was nominated for Best Actor for Chaplin. He received a Supporting Actor nod in 2009 for Tropic Thunder. The Iron Man star owns the windmill house in East Hampton.

Scarlett Johansson is nominated for two Oscars this year--Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. The star has a home in Amagansett.

Director Steven Spielberg is a three-time Oscar winner. In 1994, he won both Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, then won Best Director in 1999 for Saving Private Ryan. He has been nominated for a total of 17 Oscars over the years, the last in 2018 for The Post. Spielberg has a home on Georgica Pond in East Hampton.