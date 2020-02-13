Always Be Closing: A Stunner in Southampton

131 Post Lane, Southampton, Photo: Jake Rajs/Douglas Elliman

A serene gated compound in Southampton closed for $7 million on Thursday, February 6. Represented by Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (Marcos Cohen, also of Douglas Elliman, brought the buyer), this modern, creative estate was a collaboration between designer John Vancheri and architect Robert Ortmann of Zwirko & Ortmann Architects.

Built by Phil Pape, the property has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and features weathered woods, heated concrete floors and more. The home has a wide main hall, open floor plan, 18-foot ceiling peak and a grand master suite with private terrace.

Hidden behind arched doors is a stunning circular staircase connecting the three levels of the home and offering absolute privacy to the guest suites. The finished lower level features a beautiful climate control wine cellar, gym, laundry, half bathroom and a separate exit to the outside.

The tranquil and protected grounds also features gardens and terraces, a chef's outdoor kitchen, screened dining pavilion with fireplace, grey Gunite mirror pool with spa, pergola and a pool cabana with an additional outdoor bathroom.