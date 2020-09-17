Always Be Closing: 240 Wyandanch Lane, Southampton

240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby’s International Realty

A rare and significant property has closed in Southampton for nearly $10 million.

Located at 240 Wyandanch Lane, the house was on the market for the first time in 40 years. It's less than 400 feet from Wyandanch Beach and features beautiful views from nearly every room in the existing 5,800+/-sf modern on 2+/-acres of manicured wide green lawn overlooking Old Town Pond.

The lovely home was sold for $9.63 million. Sandra Liveric, Sotheby's International Realty Southampton Brokerage, was the listing agent. Molly Ferrer, Sotheby's International Realty Southampton Brokerage, represented the buyer.

Check out photos of the stunning property below.