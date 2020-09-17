Behind The Hedges 17.09.2020 15:04 Always Be Closing: 240 Wyandanch Lane, Southampton
img img img
img

Always Be Closing: 240 Wyandanch Lane, Southampton

September 17, 2020 By Lee Meyer
240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby’s International Realty

A rare and significant property has closed in Southampton for nearly $10 million.

Located at 240 Wyandanch Lane, the house was on the market for the first time in 40 years. It's less than 400 feet from Wyandanch Beach and features beautiful views from nearly every room in the existing 5,800+/-sf modern on 2+/-acres of manicured wide green lawn overlooking Old Town Pond.

The lovely home was sold for $9.63 million. Sandra Liveric, Sotheby's International Realty Southampton Brokerage, was the listing agent. Molly Ferrer, Sotheby's International Realty Southampton Brokerage, represented the buyer.

Check out photos of the stunning property below.

240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby's International Realty

240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby's International Realty

240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby's International Realty

240 Wyandanch Lane, Photo: Gavin Ziegler for Sotheby's International Realty

MORE TOP STORIES



No Comments

Leave a Comment